Headinvest Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $10.74 Million; Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Valuation Rose While Gmt Capital Decreased Holding

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 91,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,766 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 173,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 699,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 156,566 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 29,400 shares to 470,346 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 311,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86M for 14.36 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

