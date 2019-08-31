Headinvest Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $2.82 Million; Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $26.25 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 315,756 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2019, TO INCREASE ANNUAL ADJ EARNINGS BY ABOUT 90 CENTS/SHARE WITHIN 2 YEARS; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $515M-$535M

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 53,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 105,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.69% or 1.03 million shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.33% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18.01M shares. Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Company has 2.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated stated it has 10.03 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 119,965 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc has 650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.73% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). King Luther Cap Mngmt Corporation has 1.17 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. First Commonwealth Financial Pa reported 22,139 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Co reported 0.24% stake. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 333,534 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 51,400 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bryn Mawr Trust has 57,036 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 22,615 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES, worth $217,170.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 12,700 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank holds 184,578 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Co owns 335,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 3,878 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 461,382 shares. Geode Lc holds 0.01% or 577,891 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 261,260 shares. Concourse Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.72% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 9,420 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 8,892 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 4,622 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,405 shares.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $55.85M for 16.65 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

