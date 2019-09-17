Headinvest Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $789,880; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $11.49 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 159,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 392,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36M, up from 233,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 462,527 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $138.08. About 1.90M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,574 shares to 23,630 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,124 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT).

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 15,280 shares to 28,728 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 19 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).