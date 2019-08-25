HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Both HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group PLC 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kforce Inc. 36 0.54 N/A 2.25 15.14

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HeadHunter Group PLC and Kforce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 19%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HeadHunter Group PLC. Its rival Kforce Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Kforce Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HeadHunter Group PLC and Kforce Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 1 3.00 Kforce Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of HeadHunter Group PLC is $23.7, with potential upside of 32.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both HeadHunter Group PLC and Kforce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.1% and 84.9% respectively. 22.51% are HeadHunter Group PLC’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% are Kforce Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43% Kforce Inc. -8.85% -2.57% -2.4% 4.96% -7.99% 10.25%

For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Kforce Inc.

Summary

Kforce Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors HeadHunter Group PLC.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.