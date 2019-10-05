HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
HeadHunter Group PLC has 5.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand HeadHunter Group PLC has 22.51% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HeadHunter Group PLC
|85,827,186.51%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.14%
|71.13%
|8.80%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HeadHunter Group PLC
|16.29M
|19
|0.00
|Industry Average
|105.17M
|2.04B
|22.45
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HeadHunter Group PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.25
|2.23
The rivals have a potential upside of 85.64%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HeadHunter Group PLC
|-1.2%
|10.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|15.43%
|Industry Average
|5.83%
|8.66%
|18.26%
|28.34%
|44.47%
|35.21%
For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.
Liquidity
HeadHunter Group PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, HeadHunter Group PLC’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. HeadHunter Group PLC’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HeadHunter Group PLC.
Dividends
HeadHunter Group PLC does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors HeadHunter Group PLC’s competitors beat HeadHunter Group PLC.
