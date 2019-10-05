HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HeadHunter Group PLC has 5.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand HeadHunter Group PLC has 22.51% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group PLC 85,827,186.51% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group PLC 16.29M 19 0.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.23

The rivals have a potential upside of 85.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HeadHunter Group PLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

HeadHunter Group PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, HeadHunter Group PLC’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.79 and has 1.79 Quick Ratio. HeadHunter Group PLC’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Dividends

HeadHunter Group PLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors HeadHunter Group PLC’s competitors beat HeadHunter Group PLC.