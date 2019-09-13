HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Comparing side by side

Both HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group PLC 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 8 0.48 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see HeadHunter Group PLC and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HeadHunter Group PLC and Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group PLC 0.00% 0% 0% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -9% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HeadHunter Group PLC are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cross Country Healthcare Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Ratings

HeadHunter Group PLC and Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 2 3.00 Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HeadHunter Group PLC’s upside potential currently stands at 26.28% and an $23.35 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.1% of HeadHunter Group PLC shares and 93.9% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares. About 22.51% of HeadHunter Group PLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43% Cross Country Healthcare Inc. 0.74% 0.74% 35.57% -0.11% -18.26% 29.47%

For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC was less bullish than Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HeadHunter Group PLC beats Cross Country Healthcare Inc.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing; and short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments. This segment markets its nurse and allied staffing services under the under the Cross Country Staffing, Mediscan, and DirectEd brands. It serves public and private acute-care and non-acute care hospitals, government-owned facilities, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, retailers, and other healthcare providers. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Medical Doctor Associates brand as independent contractors on temporary assignments at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment offers retained and contingent search services, principally for physicians and healthcare executives. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.