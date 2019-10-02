HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) and Barrett Business Services Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group PLC 19 2553.63 16.29M 0.00 0.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 88 1.08 6.72M 5.86 14.93

Table 1 demonstrates HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group PLC 86,053,882.73% 0% 0% Barrett Business Services Inc. 7,658,119.66% 42.4% 5.9%

Liquidity

HeadHunter Group PLC’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Barrett Business Services Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Barrett Business Services Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HeadHunter Group PLC.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group PLC 0 0 2 3.00 Barrett Business Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HeadHunter Group PLC has a 19.56% upside potential and an average price target of $23.35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HeadHunter Group PLC and Barrett Business Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 84%. Insiders owned roughly 22.51% of HeadHunter Group PLC’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Barrett Business Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HeadHunter Group PLC -1.2% 10.72% 0% 0% 0% 15.43% Barrett Business Services Inc. -2.25% 8.44% 15.71% 39.31% -3.58% 52.84%

For the past year HeadHunter Group PLC was less bullish than Barrett Business Services Inc.

Summary

Barrett Business Services Inc. beats HeadHunter Group PLC on 7 of the 12 factors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce. The company also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignments, contract staffing, direct placement, long-term or indefinite-term on-site management. It serves electronics manufacturers, various light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.