H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.65 N/A 2.32 13.21 Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.51 N/A 0.65 41.52

Demonstrates H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rent-A-Center Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than H&E Equipment Services Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 4.4% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s 2.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 184.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$32 is H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 27.59%. Meanwhile, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.67, while its potential downside is -8.81%. The data provided earlier shows that H&E Equipment Services Inc. appears more favorable than Rent-A-Center Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.4% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares and 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.7% of H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. has weaker performance than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Rent-A-Center Inc.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.