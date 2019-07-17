H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) compete with each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. 27 0.79 N/A 2.27 12.54 Aircastle Limited 20 1.86 N/A 2.92 6.76

In table 1 we can see H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Aircastle Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Aircastle Limited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H&E Equipment Services Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Aircastle Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Aircastle Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.9% 4.5% Aircastle Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.78 beta indicates that H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Aircastle Limited’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Aircastle Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Aircastle Limited 2 0 0 1.00

H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s upside potential is 12.83% at a $32 average target price. On the other hand, Aircastle Limited’s potential downside is -10.59% and its average target price is $19. The information presented earlier suggests that H&E Equipment Services Inc. looks more robust than Aircastle Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of H&E Equipment Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60% of Aircastle Limited are owned by institutional investors. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Aircastle Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. -2.87% 1.86% 1.97% 16.96% -23.26% 39.13% Aircastle Limited 0.51% -1.94% -3.94% -0.2% -11.6% 14.44%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. has stronger performance than Aircastle Limited

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats Aircastle Limited.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases, and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2016, its aircraft portfolio comprised 206 aircraft leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.