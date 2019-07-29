H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Reaches $31.20 After 5.00% Up Move; Cleararc Capital Has Lifted By $467,400 Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding

The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.81% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 137,449 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western GeorgiaThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.12B company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $32.76 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEES worth $55.80 million more.

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 41.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 820 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 2,781 shares with $1.59M value, up from 1,961 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $61.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $530.08. About 232,936 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, April 22. Raymond James maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highland Capital Lp has 0.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 5,000 shares. Ent Fincl Svcs holds 39 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 967,521 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 16,240 shares. Alps Incorporated reported 984 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gladius Mgmt LP reported 407 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 8,145 shares. Green Valley Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 39,878 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 4.09% or 40,058 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Lc holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 250 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). California-based Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). First Advsrs LP invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,273 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Myriam Curet sold $2.65M worth of stock. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5. GUTHART GARY S also sold $14.65 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold H&E Equipment Services, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,200 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Fred Alger Management holds 0% or 17,707 shares. Moreover, Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 22,290 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 12,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0% stake. Invesco has 84,108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 373,253 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.01% or 28,061 shares. Bokf Na holds 91,915 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 1.18 million shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 160 shares stake. Wellington Shields Management Lc has invested 0.1% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.44% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc reported 45,798 shares stake. James Invest Rech Inc invested in 0.03% or 16,970 shares.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 13.51 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.75M for 10.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.