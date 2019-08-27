H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Reaches $22.99 After 9.00% Down Move; TCW Strategic Income Fund Has 1.06 Sentiment

The stock of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.93% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 104,594 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $827.56M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $20.92 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HEES worth $74.48 million less.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc (TSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 19 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 18 sold and trimmed holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.61 million shares, up from 8.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding TCW Strategic Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 14 New Position: 5.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 3.22% of its portfolio in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. for 1.47 million shares. Brave Asset Management Inc owns 150,790 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.20 million shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 109,585 shares traded. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc. The company has market cap of $272.07 million. The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It has a 50.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services has $34 highest and $30 lowest target. $32’s average target is 39.19% above currents $22.99 stock price. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company has market cap of $827.56 million. The firm rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It has a 9.95 P/E ratio. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold H&E Equipment Services, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 27,670 shares. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 58,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 64,364 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob holds 14,306 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt has 20,872 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 12,371 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 18,714 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 11,382 shares. State Street Corp reported 648,925 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 181,250 shares. Vanguard Group has 3.06M shares. 6,473 are owned by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Capital Associate Ny has invested 0.7% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.92M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.