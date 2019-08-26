H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) At $24.03 Forms Top; Escalade (ESCA) Shorts Up By 10.35%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) formed multiple top with $25.23 target or 5.00% above today’s $24.03 share price. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) has $859.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.79% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 247,635 shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) had an increase of 10.35% in short interest. ESCA’s SI was 88,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.35% from 80,200 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)’s short sellers to cover ESCA’s short positions. The SI to Escalade Incorporated’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 10,565 shares traded or 32.46% up from the average. Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) has declined 12.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN; 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services has $34 highest and $30 lowest target. $32’s average target is 33.17% above currents $24.03 stock price. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Hold” rating and $30 target.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold H&E Equipment Services, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mngmt reported 13,252 shares. Citigroup reported 12,761 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 8,993 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 22,290 shares. Bogle Lp De reported 35,324 shares. Sg Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.79% or 172,587 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 6,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 17,200 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 351,326 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 73,901 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 12,900 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). 45,798 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 49,074 shares.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells sporting goods to retailers, dealers, and wholesalers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $144.68 million. The firm makes, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, and Cajun Bowfishing brands; table tennis products under the STIGA, Ping-Pong, and Prince brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brands; play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brands; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brands; darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, and Triumph brands.

More notable recent Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Struggling With Its 9.3% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Escalade Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Want To Invest In Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)? Here’s How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The ‘Father Of Value Investing’ Led Me To These 5 Picksâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Invest in for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Escalade, Incorporated shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 1.06% less from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 888 were reported by Ameritas Prtn. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 99,151 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) for 2,257 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) or 89,582 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0% or 8,776 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,262 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited invested in 181,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3,236 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 1,624 shares. Earnest Ptnrs holds 3,810 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 164,917 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 16,305 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA).