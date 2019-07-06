H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Comparing side by side

As Rental & Leasing Services businesses, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. 26 0.77 N/A 2.27 12.54 Rent-A-Center Inc. 21 0.56 N/A 0.65 37.45

In table 1 we can see H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rent-A-Center Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to H&E Equipment Services Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.9% 4.5% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.78 beta indicates that H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 178.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc. has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 15.11%. Competitively the consensus price target of Rent-A-Center Inc. is $20.5, which is potential -25.26% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that H&E Equipment Services Inc. looks more robust than Rent-A-Center Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both H&E Equipment Services Inc. and Rent-A-Center Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 97.8% respectively. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. -2.87% 1.86% 1.97% 16.96% -23.26% 39.13% Rent-A-Center Inc. -7.12% 18.98% 36.35% 68.95% 144.78% 50.59%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. was less bullish than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors H&E Equipment Services Inc. beats Rent-A-Center Inc.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.