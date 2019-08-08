H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Rental & Leasing Services company, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand H&E Equipment Services Inc. has 10.7% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have H&E Equipment Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0.00% 32.20% 4.40% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing H&E Equipment Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. N/A 28 13.21 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

H&E Equipment Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for H&E Equipment Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score H&E Equipment Services Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

H&E Equipment Services Inc. presently has an average price target of $32, suggesting a potential upside of 20.39%. The potential upside of the rivals is -14.32%. With higher possible upside potential for H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think H&E Equipment Services Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of H&E Equipment Services Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. has stronger performance than H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.84 shows that H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 184.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

H&E Equipment Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.