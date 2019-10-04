H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Contrasting side by side

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) and AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) compete against each other in the Rental & Leasing Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H&E Equipment Services Inc. 26 1.11 31.33M 2.32 13.21 AMERCO 366 1.29 8.88M 18.93 20.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of H&E Equipment Services Inc. and AMERCO. AMERCO is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than H&E Equipment Services Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. H&E Equipment Services Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERCO, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H&E Equipment Services Inc. 118,989,745.54% 32.2% 4.4% AMERCO 2,424,043.89% 9.8% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.84 beta indicates that H&E Equipment Services Inc. is 184.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMERCO is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both H&E Equipment Services Inc. and AMERCO are owned by institutional investors at 74.4% and 38% respectively. H&E Equipment Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 59.4% of AMERCO’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) H&E Equipment Services Inc. 3.83% 5.92% 1.02% 15.21% -14.78% 49.9% AMERCO 1.39% 2.36% 3.77% 7.52% 4.69% 18.1%

For the past year H&E Equipment Services Inc. has stronger performance than AMERCO

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AMERCO beats H&E Equipment Services Inc.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and service support for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s rental fleet consisted of 28,753 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment and parts, as well as provides maintenance and repair services for the customersÂ’ owned equipment. In addition, it provides ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. The company provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. It has a network of 78 full-service facilities serving approximately 38,800 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

AMERCO operates as a Â‘do-it-yourselfÂ’ moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. This segment also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. It rents its products and services through a network of approximately 1,750 company operated retail moving stores and 20,000 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2017, this segment had a rental fleet of approximately 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers, and 40,000 towing devices; and operated approximately 1,440 self-storage locations with approximately 581,000 rentable rooms. The companyÂ’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides loss adjusting and claims handling services. This segment also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offers moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The companyÂ’s Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.