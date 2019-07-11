H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; China XD Plastics Co LTD Has 0.3 Sentiment

Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report $0.58 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. HEES’s profit would be $20.75 million giving it 11.45 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s analysts see 45.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.57. About 10,260 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 23.26% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia

China XD Plastics Co LTD (CXDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.10, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in China XD Plastics Co LTD. The funds in our database now own: 2.02 million shares, down from 2.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding China XD Plastics Co LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of plastics primarily for automotive applications in China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $109.03 million. The Company’s plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts. It has a 2.37 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered plastics and environment-friendly plastics for use in oilfield equipment, mining equipment, vessel propulsion systems, and power station equipment.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in China XD Plastics Company Limited for 358,300 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 797,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 95,057 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,293 shares.

The stock increased 0.94% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 190 shares traded. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has declined 40.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. H&E Equipment Services had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold H&E Equipment Services, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 55,313 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Company has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 12,983 shares. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.08% or 1.83M shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 15,797 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 12,371 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 23,156 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 382 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp accumulated 27,670 shares. Shell Asset reported 32,656 shares. Amer owns 20,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century Cos owns 192,787 shares. Blackrock reported 0% stake. Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

