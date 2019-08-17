Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Valuation Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped by $38.53 Million Its Position; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $7.50 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 192,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 931,042 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.22 million, up from 738,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 – 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $110.5. About 761,614 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,250 shares to 17,815 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 3.47 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,663 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.69 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).