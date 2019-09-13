Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $8.74 Million; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined While Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.43. About 314,500 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 29,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 990,976 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.83M, up from 961,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 2.33 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80M for 26.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.43 million shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $82.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy (Ca) (NYSE:VET) by 24,650 shares to 10,080 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 68,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,866 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..