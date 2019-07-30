Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Price Rose While Ashmore Group Plc Upped Stake; Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million as Stock Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 32,811 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54M, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $114.51. About 231,438 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 28,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,544 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (NYSE:ASR).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares to 105,340 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7..

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 48,705 shares stake. 6,896 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd. Howe & Rusling holds 210 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citadel Advisors owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 77,835 shares. Northern holds 0% or 236,194 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 6,674 shares. S Squared Tech Limited stated it has 99,700 shares or 2.39% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 632 shares in its portfolio. American Grp holds 0% or 13,049 shares in its portfolio. 49,297 are held by Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,209 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Caxton Associates LP holds 49,300 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 52.91 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.