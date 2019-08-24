Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Boosted Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 33.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 133,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 529,410 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.36M, up from 396,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.27 million shares traded or 192.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Fool.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 161,218 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $63.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 23,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,152 shares, and cut its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Renaissance Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Argent Trust Company reported 82,356 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 713,487 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtnrs, a New York-based fund reported 527,103 shares. Beddow Mgmt Inc holds 3,425 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,355 were accumulated by Alexandria Capital Ltd Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New England Research holds 5,895 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Roosevelt Invest Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 12,240 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Tompkins invested in 18,907 shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 99,853 shares to 711,099 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.