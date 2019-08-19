Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Declined While Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Stake by $4.48 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut Its Stake by $8.65 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 19.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 38,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 237,615 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.54M, up from 198,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.61. About 42,950 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 22,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 56,111 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40 million, down from 78,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $333.75. About 109,593 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 03/04/2018 – Jet Air to Buy 75 Boeing 737 Max Planes as India Demand Climbs; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 83,627 shares to 125,907 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 37,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR) by 646,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,582 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Pref Adr.