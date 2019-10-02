Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake Maintained by Martin Currie Ltd; Danaher (DHR) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $3.95 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 27,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.98M, up from 195,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.51. About 1.81 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 07/03/2018 – DANAHER NOW SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS ABOVE VIEWS; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update On First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 81,419 shares to 281,717 shares, valued at $48.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,841 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

