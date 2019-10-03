Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Declined While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $8.74 Million; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Trimmed Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holding by $315,700; Share Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.75 million shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 107,385 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47 million, down from 121,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 9.31 million shares traded or 16.03% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 5,416 shares to 15,843 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $173,524 was bought by DELANEY PETER B. $122,303 worth of stock was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 880,460 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $121.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).