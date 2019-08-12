Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shares Declined While Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake Increased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 40,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 229,920 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.65 million, down from 270,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 822,578 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 13.25 million shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21B, up from 11.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.67. About 6.60M shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65– External Pace maker Medtronic Md 5293 (VA-18-00054293) – 36C24718Q0468; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B A S F A G (BASFY) by 23,715 shares to 627,760 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Ojsc (NYSE:MBT) by 59,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

