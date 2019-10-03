Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Cut Its Holding

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 132,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278.29 million, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 1.75M shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 17,114 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 26,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 267,353 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $511.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.66B for 14.26 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

