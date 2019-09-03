Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Sands Capital Management Increased Its Position; Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Share Price Declined While Ota Financial Group LP Boosted Stake

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $634.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 240,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 701,317 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.29 million, up from 461,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 776,190 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 72,362 shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $72.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 201,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40M shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

