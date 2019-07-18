Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Medicines Co (MDCO) Position Lifted by Sarissa Capital Management Lp

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 328,684 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 855,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.63M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 440,049 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has risen 4.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 03/04/2018 – Bridge Medicines Appoints Louis M. Renzetti, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 23/04/2018 – MLNT PRESENTS DATA ON VABOMERE TANGO II IN VULNERABLE PATIENTS; 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Kingworld Medicines Group Ltd; 19/04/2018 – The Medicines Patent Pool Governance Board Appoints Charles Gore as New MPP Executive Director; 28/03/2018 – Personalized Medicines Market 2016-2024: Targeted Therapeutics & Tests & Lab Services – Global Strategic Business Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 424,200 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,000 shares, and cut its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). 200 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co. Old West Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,679 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.13% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Us State Bank De accumulated 4,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 24,600 shares. 3.64M are held by Sarissa Cap Ltd Partnership. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 10.58M shares. 13,490 are held by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Ftb reported 43 shares stake. Invesco holds 0.01% or 572,749 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.34% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37.97 million activity.