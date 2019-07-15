Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $17.06 Million; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake Held by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 6,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $95.01. About 930,454 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $125.93. About 440,947 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares to 485,400 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,000 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 249,000 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,124 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

