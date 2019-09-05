Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Boosted Stake by $17.06 Million; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Selway Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $607,115 as Valuation Declined

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 55,833 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 44,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 5.68 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 1.61M shares traded or 95.81% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 25,500 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $633,621 activity. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Cap Limited Partnership holds 177,000 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 1.80 million shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,217 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company accumulated 0.16% or 1.65 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,956 shares. Richard C Young Ltd accumulated 136,431 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 215,242 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Lc holds 0.87% or 24,568 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W Co Incorporated Ny invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullinan Associate has invested 0.34% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 2,445 are owned by American Research Mngmt. Colony Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 22,434 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 6,857 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Westwood Corp Il invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).