Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Holding by $4.22 Million; Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Position in Visa Class A (V) by $406,550

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,305 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $176.02. About 2.51 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51 million, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.75% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.88. About 1.50M shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $157.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,480 shares to 10,190 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 2,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Capital Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,586 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested 5.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pacific Invest Mngmt stated it has 10,498 shares. Tcw Group Inc has 3.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Spinnaker Trust has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Tompkins Fincl has 0.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,917 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Incorporated accumulated 54,113 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Incorporated has 1.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sigma Planning owns 45,564 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. State Street reported 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Hendley & Co has 6.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Telemus Capital owns 41,627 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management LP invested in 326,044 shares or 5.2% of the stock. Stearns Svcs stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Riverpark Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 2.79% or 75,054 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.77 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

