Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Cut Position by $17.11 Million as Valuation Rose; As Cvs Health (CVS) Market Valuation Declined, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Holding

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,766 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 31,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 940,182 shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.17M were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Iowa Natl Bank reported 28,113 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 12,980 are held by Laffer. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability invested in 700 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Com holds 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 1,868 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com reported 8,824 shares stake. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Malaga Cove Ltd holds 9,269 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 292,494 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Johnson Gru Incorporated owns 44,389 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 29.28 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 852,105 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.95% or 783,285 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 20,971 shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 13,000 shares to 80,252 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73M was sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares to 243,642 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).