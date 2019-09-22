Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Its Holding by $3.01 Million; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Evermay Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $328,527 as Market Value Declined

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 23,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 4.59M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $597.12 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75B market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.18M shares traded or 238.53% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 3.71M shares traded or 34.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.41% or 26,844 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 1,434 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Savant Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 52,800 are owned by Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp. Aureus Asset Llc owns 6,326 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone owns 132,759 shares. Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pacific Mgmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,869 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 8,807 shares. Moreover, Verity & Verity Ltd Com has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Atwood Palmer has 1,214 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,478 are held by Rmb Cap Limited. Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 2.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 103,886 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd reported 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 1,345 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 4.79 million shares to 15.57 million shares, valued at $618.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD) by 95,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.