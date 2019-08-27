Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Boosted Holding; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Cut Stake

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 431,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 4.61M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533.17 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 357,858 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 30,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 34,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 1.16M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 28/03/2018 – Democrats Take Positive View of Walmart in Reversal for Retailer; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 08/05/2018 – Walmart partners with Sharecare to transform the health and wellbeing of their associates and communities; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $30,260 MLN VS $27,097 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Walmart to webcast its investment community question and answer session with management on June 1; 16/04/2018 – Walmart: Taking on Retailers with Price Cuts — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – WALMART SAID IN TALKS TO SELL BRAZIL OPS STAKE FOR BRL8B: VALOR

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 69,614 shares to 89,614 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 13,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr reported 5,643 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.62% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Meridian Mngmt holds 49,678 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 69,017 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 34,441 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 6,574 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Ltd Llc. Dana Invest Advisors holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 177,206 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc holds 7,418 shares. Weiss Multi has 0.07% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Logan Management invested in 11,661 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 64,961 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Com reported 24,396 shares. Cleararc Cap accumulated 21,896 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 189,670 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0.53% or 844,829 shares.

