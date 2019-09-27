Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Its Stake by $3.10 Million as Stock Declined; Boston Common Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by $2.12 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 23,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 55,734 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, down from 79,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 1.59M shares traded or 52.60% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 169,314 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46M, down from 192,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.90M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HAS NEW MANDATE TO REDUCE COSTS IN BUSINESS SERVICES THROUGH STRONGER OFFSHORING; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS PHYSICIANS ARE GROWING MORE CONFIDENT IN USING ENTRESTO; 17/05/2018 – Novartis data at ASCO and EHA reinforce company’s commitment to reimagining cancer; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz is Seeking European Approval for Infliximab; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS GETS FDA APPROVAL OF TAFINLAR® + MEKINIST® FOR; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says $8.7 bln Acquisition Of Avexis Strengthens Novartis’s Pipeline In Gene Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,340 shares to 69,815 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa Spon Adr (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 14.62 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.