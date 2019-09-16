Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Position by $3.10 Million; Nomura Holdings Holding in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 23,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 55,734 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25 million, down from 79,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $104.97. About 740,780 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 77.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 57,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,725 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406,000, down from 73,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 668,356 shares traded or 119.60% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.80M for 26.51 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63 million for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Air Transport Services (ATSG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Transport Services Group Leveraging Its E-Commerce-Driven Growth Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Gearing Up to Challenge FedEx and UPS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,757 activity. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Berger Michael L. $25,198 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C..

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $21.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:JEC) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (Call) (NYSE:CNC).