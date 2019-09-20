Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Federated Investors Boosted Its Holding; White Elm Capital Position In Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Was Has Increased

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 205,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 671,620 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.34 million, up from 465,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 704,279 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34M, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $16.9 during the last trading session, reaching $650.1. About 11,207 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 36 shares valued at $29,576 was made by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Tuesday, April 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pacific Invest Communications has invested 0.73% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 850 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 447 shares. Newfocus Gp Limited reported 625 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc holds 636 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,055 shares. State Street holds 0% or 12,508 shares. Creative Planning holds 2,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Legal & General Gp Plc reported 221 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Polar Capital Llp invested 0.41% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $407.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29,700 shares to 225,430 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

