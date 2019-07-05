Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Diam Company LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $339,480; Alpine Investment Management Holding in Barclays Plc (BCS) Increased by $993,825 as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 589,139 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 747,960 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 09/03/2018 – Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series B Above 200-D-MA; 23/03/2018 – Two years ago, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman struck settlements with Credit Suisse, Barclays and Deutsche bank over trading abuses; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Barclays Bank México’s Ratings; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 10/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16.30 FROM EUR 16; 23/05/2018 – Activist drives Barclays to […]; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Damac hires Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk sale – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UBM: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – UBM PLC AMENDMENT; 16/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 09/05/2018 – Barclays Traders in Rigging Case Urged to Increase Their Risk

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 2,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,192 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 13,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $129.68. About 321,283 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 36,848 shares to 96,958 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 44,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 172,994 shares to 72,141 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,586 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

