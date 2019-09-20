Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Dalton Investments Decreased Its Stake by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding by $663,732

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (UPS) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 36,577 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 30,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 3.56 million shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 38.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 11,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 17,385 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 28,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 704,279 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $815.66 million for 25.90 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.