Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Shareholder Ashmore Group Plc Cut Position by $8.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Cheviot Value Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Market Valuation Rose

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 62,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 175,562 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.83 million, down from 237,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58M shares traded or 140.18% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 13/03/2018 – STANDARD LIFE ABERDN SLA SALE OF SHRS IN HDFC AMC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.28M shares traded or 21.30% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mex (NYSE:FMX) by 105,160 shares to 118,986 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

