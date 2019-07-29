Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Value Rose While Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Cut by $8.78 Million Its Position; Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Share Value Rose While Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 57.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 192,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,814 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, down from 332,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 739,713 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 76,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,616 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 145,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $115.16. About 961,302 shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.35 million for 19.38 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

