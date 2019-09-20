Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Share Value Declined While Prince Street Capital Management Lowered by $18.49 Million Its Stake; As First Financial Corp. (THFF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Position by $514,200

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 142,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59M, down from 269,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 704,279 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in First Financial Corp. (THFF) by 55.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 12,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.09% . The institutional investor held 10,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $419,000, down from 23,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in First Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 31,988 shares traded. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 13.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST); 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 – Communities First Financial Corporation Earnings Increase 75% for 1Q18, from 1Q17; Pre-Tax Earnings Up 43%

Analysts await First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. THFF’s profit will be $11.18 million for 12.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by First Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.78% negative EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc. by 22,355 shares to 33,670 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 34,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK).