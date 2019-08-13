Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Raised by Prince Street Capital Management Llc; As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Southport Management Has Increased Position

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 24.85 million shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.98. About 394,345 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Athenex Inc.

