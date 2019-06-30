Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Increased by Van Eck Associates Corp; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Holding

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 584,844 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.79M, up from 569,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 744,769 shares traded or 12.57% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $490,228 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Incorporated reported 9,256 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 1.91M shares. Noesis Mangement Corp owns 93,820 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.55% stake. 17,333 were accumulated by Choate Advisors. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt invested in 685,813 shares. Mechanics State Bank Department invested in 0.35% or 13,849 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,267 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Pure Fincl Advsr holds 3,690 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Capital City Fl holds 13,237 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utd Automobile Association has 1.54M shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,513 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has 2.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,696 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 798,597 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,700 shares to 80,270 shares, valued at $19.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,995 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).

