Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Has Raised by Sands Capital Management Llc; Miller Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) as Share Price Declined

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 240,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 701,317 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.29M, up from 461,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.31. About 209,093 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 12/04/2018 – KEC INTERNATIONAL LTD KECL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.11 PCT TO 6.93 PCT; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number)

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,050 shares to 14,050 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Cardinal Cap has invested 1.51% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Paloma Mngmt Company holds 1,045 shares. Df Dent accumulated 0.01% or 1,475 shares. Scotia has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). South Texas Money Limited accumulated 3,300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 242,427 shares or 0.38% of the stock. West Oak Cap Limited Liability reported 1,946 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank reported 18,445 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,591 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Guyasuta Advsrs owns 141,451 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation invested in 3,442 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Asset has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,456 shares. Madison Inv Hldg stated it has 21,512 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Montag A Assocs holds 0.29% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 12,515 shares.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 72,362 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 484,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).