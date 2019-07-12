Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Rose While Indus Capital Partners Trimmed Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Upped Its Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 120.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,352 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91 million, up from 10,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $364.28. About 2.19M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 31/05/2018 – Workers to vote on “micro union” at Boeing South Carolina plant; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 193,312 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC PROPOSES TO RAISE UP TO INR2.1B VIA PLACEMENT OF SHRS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) by 68,501 shares to 57,649 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,667 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on July, 19. HDB’s profit will be $703.69M for 33.51 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality.