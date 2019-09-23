Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Market Valuation Declined While Investec Asset Management North America Cut Holding by $338,000; Atika Capital Management Trimmed Its Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake by $865,000

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 11,382 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 13,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 740,196 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 39,703 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 6,019 shares to 73,136 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53M for 29.65 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Plc holds 1,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Group owns 80,257 shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 13,012 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 12 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Co. Dsm Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.41% or 559,388 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 17,915 shares. 1,326 were accumulated by Caxton Assocs L P. Us Retail Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,508 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 123,816 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd reported 2.63% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 12,703 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 75,100 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv owns 1,360 shares.

