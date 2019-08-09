Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; Integre Asset Management Increased Position in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) as Market Valuation Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 98.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 676,600 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.43 million, up from 341,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $112.59. About 1.28M shares traded or 67.80% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 28,132 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares to 620,677 shares, valued at $96.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 176,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,340 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 33,932 shares in its portfolio. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Company accumulated 49,290 shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 5,874 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 360,350 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 33,649 shares. Punch & Associate Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 110,970 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Metropolitan Life Insur owns 22,476 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Quantum Cap Mngmt reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). G2 Invest Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 412,667 shares. Ajo Lp owns 78,873 shares. Fmr Ltd has 84 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.24% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.