Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Increased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; Provident Investment Management Boosted Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) as Market Value Declined

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.02. About 278,288 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 15/03/2018 – OnlyStockTips: HDFC top bidder to acquire stake in Can Fin Homes; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONAL PROVISION BEING DONE VOLUNTARILY; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 44,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 291,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 247,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 709,525 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

