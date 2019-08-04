Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Increased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Valuation Rose, Grand Jean Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $773,228

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 57,029 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 53,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 598,490 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR850B VIA DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 8.96 million shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Is Abandoning Merger Agreement With Blackstone’s Rhodia Acetow Business; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone Results Top Expectations, Helped by Fee Growth; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER, BLACKSTONE FORMALIZE POPULAR REAL ESTATE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – China’s sovereign wealth fund sells stake in Blackstone; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 18/05/2018 – HILTON; BLACKSTONE/AFFILITES WILL NO LONGER HOLD COMMON STK; 22/03/2018 – FRP HOLDINGS TO SELL PORTFOLIO TO BLACKSTONE FOR $358.9M; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – 10 POTENTIAL BUYERS EXECUTED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENTS, GOT NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION, & ENGAGED IN NEGOTIATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares to 69,868 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,055 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Stockhouse.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank Limited Filed its Form 20-F for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 on July 31, 2019 – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019.