Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding Has Lifted by Veritas Asset Management Llp; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shares Rose, Credit Agricole S A Has Decreased by $2.64 Million Its Position

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 56.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 34,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 27,262 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 62,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 81,162 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 16/05/2018 – lnterxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.41M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $103.9. About 163,488 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.71M for 136.55 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,583 shares to 174,372 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).